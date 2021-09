We are so so thrilled to be on stage together again for the first time in many years. Cannot wait to see your beautiful faces there -s@coronacapital • Mexico City • November 21https://t.co/0DoOR0lgZy • https://t.co/mSUuFdg6fA • https://t.co/bUk8DTU1pO • #thebravery pic.twitter.com/1SH0t1dnjh